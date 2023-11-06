This Week: SD Trolley, JFK, Incubator

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Extending the San Diego Trolley to Tijuana. Join SPUR and learn about the project and why the link is so important to communities on both sides of the border. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 12:30-1:30. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Celebrate Measure J and the JFK Promenade. Join a walk to celebrate the victory one year ago. Wednesday, Nov. 8. 12-1 p.m., meet at the “yellow dot” at the far eastern end of JFK Promenade (at Conservatory Drive E), S.F.
- Wednesday Incubating New Businesses in San Francisco. Join SPUR and hear from organizations whose mission is to help new entrepreneurs get started in San Francisco. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 5-6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F. Register for this in-person event. (Cocktail hour will follow from 6-6:45 p.m.)
- Friday Women and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Nov. 10, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Richmond San Rafael Bridge Ride. The Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Trail is not just a path; it’s a lifeline for cyclists, outdoor enthusiasts, and community members. But it's in danger of being removed to add another pointless lane of polluting traffic. Join this ride to enjoy the path and express your support for keeping it in place. Saturday, Nov. 11, 11:11 a.m. meet, roll-out at noon. Richmond BART, 269 16th Street, Richmond. Register for the ride.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.