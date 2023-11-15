Headlines, November 15

- Plans for Housing at Ashby BART (Berkeleyside)
- More on Public Transit "Death Spiral" (KQED)
- Sausalito Votes to Modify Ferry Landing Plan (MarinIJ)
- Supes Jam up Marina Park Plan (SFChron)
- More on Golden Gate Greenway Plan (SFStandard, SFExaminer)
- Breed Proposes New Homeless Cabins, Parking Sites (SFExaminer)
- Selling Condos on Yerba Buena/TI (SFGate)
- The Orwellian Vibe of APEC Barricades (SFChron)
- Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Disrupt Meeting on Taller Buildings? (SFChron)
- Tahoe E-Bike Ban? (SFGate)
- Letters: Build Transit, Just Don't Tax me for it (MercNews)
- Commentary: Bikes for a Cleaner Future (RichmondReview)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?