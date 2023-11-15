Skip to Content
Headlines, November 15

8:19 AM PST on November 15, 2023

  • Plans for Housing at Ashby BART (Berkeleyside)
  • More on Public Transit "Death Spiral" (KQED)
  • Sausalito Votes to Modify Ferry Landing Plan (MarinIJ)
  • Supes Jam up Marina Park Plan (SFChron)
  • More on Golden Gate Greenway Plan (SFStandard, SFExaminer)
  • Breed Proposes New Homeless Cabins, Parking Sites (SFExaminer)
  • Selling Condos on Yerba Buena/TI (SFGate)
  • The Orwellian Vibe of APEC Barricades (SFChron)
  • Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Disrupt Meeting on Taller Buildings? (SFChron)
  • Tahoe E-Bike Ban? (SFGate)
  • Letters: Build Transit, Just Don't Tax me for it (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Bikes for a Cleaner Future (RichmondReview)

