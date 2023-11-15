Headlines, November 15

Plans for Housing at Ashby BART ( Berkeleyside

More on Public Transit "Death Spiral" ( KQED

Sausalito Votes to Modify Ferry Landing Plan ( MarinIJ

Supes Jam up Marina Park Plan ( SFChron

SFExaminer) More on Golden Gate Greenway Plan ( SFStandard

Breed Proposes New Homeless Cabins, Parking Sites ( SFExaminer

Selling Condos on Yerba Buena/TI ( SFGate

The Orwellian Vibe of APEC Barricades ( SFChron

Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Disrupt Meeting on Taller Buildings? ( SFChron

Tahoe E-Bike Ban? ( SFGate

Letters: Build Transit, Just Don't Tax me for it ( MercNews

Commentary: Bikes for a Cleaner Future ( RichmondReview

