Headlines, November 17

- What it's Like to Walk Around S.F. During APEC (SFGate)
- Mayor Breed Defends Clean Up Effort for APEC (SFStandard)
- New Skyscraper Proposed for Downtown S.F. (SFStandard)
- NIMBYism Key Reason Housing is Unaffordable (EastBayTimes)
- More on Golden Gate Greenway (Axios, Planetizen)
- Bay Bridge Gaza Protest Removed (SFStandard)
- MTC Weighs Freeway Tolling Plan (GovTech)
- Car Infrastructure Still Gets all the Money, all the Urgency (SFGate)
- Gas Freight Storage on SMART Tracks (MarinIJ)
- S.F.'s Neon (SFStandard)
- S.F.'s Murals (SFStandard)
- BART's Ugly Holiday Sweaters are Back (SFChron)
