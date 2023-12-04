Headlines, December 4

- Incidents Snarl Bay Area Transportation (KALW)
- BART and Muni Merch (SFChron)
- Transportation Moving Towards Electrification (GovTech)
- More on Ferry Electrification/Upgrade Grant (SFStandard, AlamedaPost)
- More on Alameda Water Taxi (SFChron)
- More on Bay Pass Pilot (RailwayAge)
- The Future of Passenger Rail (Eno)
- San Rafael Transit Center Designs (MarinIJ)
- More on Merchant Objections to Valencia Bike Lane (KRON4)
- S.F. Hopes Fed Grant Speeds up Switch to E Bikes for Deliveries (SFChron)
- Berkeley's Proposal to Ban Right on Red (SFGate)
- Cruise Taxis Planning Relaunch (IOT)
- Letters: Not Everyone Has to Drive Everywhere (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?