Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 4

8:12 AM PST on December 4, 2023

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Incidents Snarl Bay Area Transportation (KALW)
  • BART and Muni Merch (SFChron)
  • Transportation Moving Towards Electrification (GovTech)
  • More on Ferry Electrification/Upgrade Grant (SFStandard, AlamedaPost)
  • More on Alameda Water Taxi (SFChron)
  • More on Bay Pass Pilot (RailwayAge)
  • The Future of Passenger Rail (Eno)
  • San Rafael Transit Center Designs (MarinIJ)
  • More on Merchant Objections to Valencia Bike Lane (KRON4)
  • S.F. Hopes Fed Grant Speeds up Switch to E Bikes for Deliveries (SFChron)
  • Berkeley's Proposal to Ban Right on Red (SFGate)
  • Cruise Taxis Planning Relaunch (IOT)
  • Letters: Not Everyone Has to Drive Everywhere (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Events

This Week: Frida Kahlo Way, Bike-Safe Driving, Light the Night

December 4, 2023
Streetsblog USAPedestrian Safety

How To Build a Car That Kills People: Cybertruck Edition

December 2, 2023
Arguello

Driver Who Killed Ethan Boyes Indicted

The system will, occasionally, prosecute the most egregious cases of traffic violence. But the fundamental failings that got Boyes killed remain.

December 1, 2023
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 1

December 1, 2023
See all posts