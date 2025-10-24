Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 24

8:42 AM PDT on October 24, 2025

  • Monday Marks the End of Bike Commuting Via the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (MercNews)
  • More on New State Transit Oriented Development Law (NationalLawReview)
  • Billionaires Got Trump to Back off Surge in S.F. (SFChron)
  • San Francisco Named Among the 'Safest' in the World (KTVU)
  • Palo Alto Grapples with Transit Housing Law (PaloAltoPost)
  • Apartment Tower Near Palo Alto Caltrain (PaloAltoPost)
  • When Carpool Lanes Cause Mayhem (Planetizen)
  • Commentary: Judge Rules Against Density Bonus for 'Planned' Transit (SDUnionTrib)
  • Commentary: How Lurie Kept Trump Troops off San Francisco's Streets... for Now (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: U.S. Cedes Leadership on Climate Change, Science (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Transit Measures and Taste for Taxes (Enterprise-Record)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

