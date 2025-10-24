Headlines, October 24

- Monday Marks the End of Bike Commuting Via the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (MercNews)
- More on New State Transit Oriented Development Law (NationalLawReview)
- Billionaires Got Trump to Back off Surge in S.F. (SFChron)
- San Francisco Named Among the 'Safest' in the World (KTVU)
- Palo Alto Grapples with Transit Housing Law (PaloAltoPost)
- Apartment Tower Near Palo Alto Caltrain (PaloAltoPost)
- When Carpool Lanes Cause Mayhem (Planetizen)
- Commentary: Judge Rules Against Density Bonus for 'Planned' Transit (SDUnionTrib)
- Commentary: How Lurie Kept Trump Troops off San Francisco's Streets... for Now (SFStandard)
- Commentary: U.S. Cedes Leadership on Climate Change, Science (SFChron)
- Commentary: Transit Measures and Taste for Taxes (Enterprise-Record)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
