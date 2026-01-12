Headlines, January 12

Muni Shutters Potrero Bus Yard ( Hoodline

What got the Most 311 Complaints? ( SFChron

California Street Cable Car was Down ( CBSLocal

SMART Tax Renewal Progresses ( MarinIJ

Waymo Refuses to Say How Many Cars Impacted by Power Outage ( SFChron

Pop-Up at 16th Street BART ( MissionLocal

What's Next for Bay Area Housing Market? ( SFGate

Even Cow Town isn't Affordable? ( SFChron

Driver Kills Pedestrian in Santa Cruz ( SFChron

More on Lurie's First Year ( MissionLocal

On Radio Tonight: Should San Francisco Have Congestion Pricing? ( KALW

Letters: San Francisco Already Voted on Sunset Dunes ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?