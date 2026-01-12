Headlines, January 12

- Muni Shutters Potrero Bus Yard (Hoodline)
- What got the Most 311 Complaints? (SFChron)
- California Street Cable Car was Down (CBSLocal)
- SMART Tax Renewal Progresses (MarinIJ)
- Waymo Refuses to Say How Many Cars Impacted by Power Outage (SFChron)
- Pop-Up at 16th Street BART (MissionLocal)
- What's Next for Bay Area Housing Market? (SFGate)
- Even Cow Town isn't Affordable? (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Santa Cruz (SFChron)
- More on Lurie's First Year (MissionLocal)
- On Radio Tonight: Should San Francisco Have Congestion Pricing? (KALW)
- Letters: San Francisco Already Voted on Sunset Dunes (SFChron)
