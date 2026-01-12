Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 12

8:23 AM PST on January 12, 2026

  • Muni Shutters Potrero Bus Yard (Hoodline)
  • What got the Most 311 Complaints? (SFChron)
  • California Street Cable Car was Down (CBSLocal)
  • SMART Tax Renewal Progresses (MarinIJ)
  • Waymo Refuses to Say How Many Cars Impacted by Power Outage (SFChron)
  • Pop-Up at 16th Street BART (MissionLocal)
  • What's Next for Bay Area Housing Market? (SFGate)
  • Even Cow Town isn't Affordable? (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Santa Cruz (SFChron)
  • More on Lurie's First Year (MissionLocal)
  • On Radio Tonight: Should San Francisco Have Congestion Pricing? (KALW)
  • Letters: San Francisco Already Voted on Sunset Dunes (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Events

This Week: Building Cities, Car-Free Happy Hour, Pothole Challenge

January 12, 2026
Car Parking

Advocates Move to Save Oakland’s Parking Enforcement

An unscrupulous maneuver to transfer control of parking enforcement could have serious implications for safe streets

Oakland advocates
January 9, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

The Week in Short Video

January 9, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Excerpts on Transportation and Livability from Governor Newsom’s State of the State

January 9, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, January 9

January 9, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Confirmed: Non-Driving Infrastructure Creates ‘Induced Demand,’ Too

January 8, 2026
