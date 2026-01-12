This Week: Building Cities, Car-Free Happy Hour, Pothole Challenge

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Rethinking How We Build Cities. Join SPUR for a conversation with Benjamin Schneider, author of The Unfinished Metropolis. Tuesday, January 13, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Bike It Forward Community Repair Night. Interested in learning bike maintenance basics, or putting your mechanic skills to use? Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this event. Tuesday, January 13, 5-7 p.m. SFBike Offices, 1720 Market Street, S.F. RSVP required.
- Tuesday Car-Free Happy Hour. This event is open to everyone, whether they’re car-free, car light, car-free curious, or they just want to hang out with fellow urbanists. Tuesday, January 13, 5:30-7 p.m. Two Pitchers Brewing Company, 2344 Webster Street, Oakland.
- Tuesday 'Pothole Challenge' Hazard Reporting Webinar. Drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and city officials all agree that potholes are dangerous, frustrating hazards that cause injury and expensive damage. The #PotholeChallenge is Bike East Bay's way to encourage individual, direct action. Tuesday, January 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Views from the SFMTA Photo Archive 1903 - Now. Join SFMTA for a reception and photo exhibit. Thursday, January 15, 5-7 p.m. North Light Court inside City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Thursday Team SF Guest Bartending Happy Hour. Join this happy hour to support the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and WalkSF's "Team SF" for the Green Fondo Climate Ride. Thursday, January 15, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jackalope, 1092 Post Street, S.F.
