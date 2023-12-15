Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 15

8:31 AM PST on December 15, 2023

  • BART is Stinky (SFStandard)
  • More on BART Bike Rules (Hoodline)
  • Tenderloin Grant to Improve Ped Safety (SFChron)
  • Federal Grant for Road Safety Improvements (CBSNews)
  • Why the Street is Blue at Union Square (SFGate)
  • Bike and Ped Detour as Eastshore Highway Closes (Berkeleyside)
  • Gifts for Better Communities (Planetizen)
  • Oakland Pays for not Maintaining Streets (Oaklandside)
  • Update on Mission Street Vending Ban (MissionLocal)
  • More on Public Works Corruption Scandal (SFStandard)
  • Redwood Forest Trail Might be Renamed (SFChron)
  • San Francisco Wave Organ (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Housing Crisis

Metropolitan Transportation Commission Still Punting Housing Requirements

Don't cross this line or else! Okay, well don't cross this line! Wait, don't cross THIS line?

December 15, 2023
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Highway Expansion Project Not Approved by California Transportation Commission

December 14, 2023
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 14

December 14, 2023
See all posts