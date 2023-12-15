Headlines, December 15

- BART is Stinky (SFStandard)
- More on BART Bike Rules (Hoodline)
- Tenderloin Grant to Improve Ped Safety (SFChron)
- Federal Grant for Road Safety Improvements (CBSNews)
- Why the Street is Blue at Union Square (SFGate)
- Bike and Ped Detour as Eastshore Highway Closes (Berkeleyside)
- Gifts for Better Communities (Planetizen)
- Oakland Pays for not Maintaining Streets (Oaklandside)
- Update on Mission Street Vending Ban (MissionLocal)
- More on Public Works Corruption Scandal (SFStandard)
- Redwood Forest Trail Might be Renamed (SFChron)
- San Francisco Wave Organ (SFStandard)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?