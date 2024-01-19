Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 19

8:06 AM PST on January 19, 2024

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Transit

Pushing the Swiss Model Directly to Bay Area Transit Managers

Chocolate, watches, and transit --- three things you can't go wrong with in Switzerland. Advocates want general managers at Bay Area transit agencies to start using Swiss models for customer service, wayfinding, fares, and operations

January 19, 2024
Oakland

Commentary: Bikes, Bandits, Cops and Concrete

There's a connection between reckless motoring, the lack of enforcement of traffic laws, and crime more generally. Maybe the importance of making our streets safe extends further than people realize

January 19, 2024
Oakland

OakDOT Plans Broadway and MLK Safety Projects

Some good features in the plans, some great, but not much room for real input. You can, however, comment on the color of the benches.

January 18, 2024
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 18

January 18, 2024
