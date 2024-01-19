Today's Headlines
Headlines, January 19
Pushing the Swiss Model Directly to Bay Area Transit Managers
Chocolate, watches, and transit --- three things you can't go wrong with in Switzerland. Advocates want general managers at Bay Area transit agencies to start using Swiss models for customer service, wayfinding, fares, and operations
Commentary: Bikes, Bandits, Cops and Concrete
There's a connection between reckless motoring, the lack of enforcement of traffic laws, and crime more generally. Maybe the importance of making our streets safe extends further than people realize
OakDOT Plans Broadway and MLK Safety Projects
Some good features in the plans, some great, but not much room for real input. You can, however, comment on the color of the benches.