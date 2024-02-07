Skip to Content
Elections

Bay Area Advocates Publish Voter Guides

Get the skinny on candidates in the March election

3:02 PM PST on February 7, 2024

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Results from a candidate questionnaire put together by the Transbay Coalition, SPUR, Seamless Bay Area, San Francisco Transit Riders, Silicon Valley Bike Coalition, and Bike East Bay dropped Wednesday. In it are policy statements from candidates across the Bay Area on where they stand on subjects near-and-dear to people who care about safe-and-livable streets.

“Candidate’s stances on how to make it easier for people to get around the Bay Area and what needs fixing is essential information for voters,” said Carter Lavin, the project lead at the Transbay Coalition, in a prepared statement. “Transportation policies impact everyone and every elected official, no matter the office, has the power to make it easier, greener, safer, more affordable, just and accessible for people to get around– or they can make it harder. Voters deserve to know where the candidates vying for their vote stand.”

An example of one of the questions and the answer, in this case from Emeryville City Councilmember John Bauters, who is running for Alameda County Supervisor

“To my knowledge, this is the only vetting process that really seeks to demystify where candidates stand on the region’s transportation issues, which is critical given how much public funding goes into transportation and the pivotal moment we are in,” said Laura Tolkoff, Transportation Policy Director for SPUR, a public policy nonprofit rooted in the Bay Area.

SPUR, meanwhile, has also published its recommendations for the ballot measures.

SPURs recommendations.

Studying them both will go a long way towards figuring out the best choices on the upcoming ballot. Be sure to check them out.

