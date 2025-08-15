Headlines, August 15

- Videos of BART Rides (SFGate)
- More Workers Returning to Office (ABC7)
- Plans for Palo Alto Station (PAOnline)
- BayPass for UC Students (DailyCalifornian)
- S.F. Asks Drivers to Slow Down for School (SFExaminer)
- More on Oakland Chinatown Pedestrian Plan (ABC7)
- Driver Hits Pedestrians in Rockridge (SFGate)
- As Union Square Surges, S.F. Centre Mall Staggers into Oblivion (SFChron)
- Trump Could Ruin Union Square Comeback (SFStandard)
- There is a Downside to Living Next to Golden Gate Park? (SFStandard)
- Commentary: How Small Town Manipulations Tied up HSR (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?