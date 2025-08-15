Headlines, August 15

Videos of BART Rides ( SFGate

More Workers Returning to Office ( ABC7

Plans for Palo Alto Station ( PAOnline

BayPass for UC Students ( DailyCalifornian

S.F. Asks Drivers to Slow Down for School ( SFExaminer

More on Oakland Chinatown Pedestrian Plan ( ABC7

Driver Hits Pedestrians in Rockridge ( SFGate

As Union Square Surges, S.F. Centre Mall Staggers into Oblivion ( SFChron

Trump Could Ruin Union Square Comeback ( SFStandard

There is a Downside to Living Next to Golden Gate Park? ( SFStandard

Commentary: How Small Town Manipulations Tied up HSR ( EastBayTimes

