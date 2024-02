Two Teens Died 'Surfing' BART Trains ( SFStandard

More Muni Diaries ( KALW

Federal Review of MTC ( ContraCostaHerald

SFChron, SFStandard) S.F. Mayoral Race Widens ( NYTimes

TechCrunch) More on Waymo Arson ( Reuters

More on Golden Gate Bridge Tolls ( Hoodline

Probation for Drunk Driver Who Killed Pedestrian ( EastBayTimes

CHP Deploying to Oakland ( EastBayTimes

Oil Money Funds Sacramento ( CalMatters

Real Estate Market is Rebounding? ( SFGate

East Bay Times Endorsing John Bauters for Alameda Supe ( EastBayTimes

