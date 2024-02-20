Headlines, February 20

- Sam Trans Starts Express Bus Service (DailyJournal)
- More on Taraval Project and Merchants (KTVU)
- More on Valencia Bike Lane (Hoodline, KQED, MomentumMag, SFist)
- Bill to Ban Bridge Tolls for Pedestrians and Cyclists Forever (ContraCostaNews)
- Activists Demand Ban on Self-Driving Cars (SFStandard)
- Los Gatos to Build Bike Path Over Highway (KRON4)
- If Only There Were a Train to Avoid Transbay Traffic (CoolDown)
- New Towers Proposed for North Beach Parking Lot (SFStandard)
- Scott Wiener's Bill to Revitalize Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
- Commentary: Why I moved to San Francisco (BusinessInsider)
- Commentary: Editorial Board Says "No" on Prop. E (SFChron)
- Commentary: Downtown S.F. Can be Fun Again (SFStandard)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?