Today's Headlines

Headlines, February 20

8:20 AM PST on February 20, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Sam Trans Starts Express Bus Service (DailyJournal)
  • More on Taraval Project and Merchants (KTVU)
  • More on Valencia Bike Lane (Hoodline, KQED, MomentumMag, SFist)
  • Bill to Ban Bridge Tolls for Pedestrians and Cyclists Forever (ContraCostaNews)
  • Activists Demand Ban on Self-Driving Cars (SFStandard)
  • Los Gatos to Build Bike Path Over Highway (KRON4)
  • If Only There Were a Train to Avoid Transbay Traffic (CoolDown)
  • New Towers Proposed for North Beach Parking Lot (SFStandard)
  • Scott Wiener's Bill to Revitalize Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Why I moved to San Francisco (BusinessInsider)
  • Commentary: Editorial Board Says "No" on Prop. E (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Downtown S.F. Can be Fun Again (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

