Headlines, March 26

- SFMTA Absolves Itself of Blame in West Portal Crash (SFChron)
- More on Driver Who Crashed Into Bus Stop on Fulton (Hoodline)
- More on E-Bike Rebate (CBSNews)
- Progress on Overnight Train Between LA and S.F.? (SFGate)
- Where I learned to Trick a Self-Driving Car (SFGate)
- Fire Hydrant Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing a Helmet (MissionLocal)
- More on Fremont as Happiest City? (SFChron)
- Golden Gate Bridge Tolls Going Up (SFExaminer, ABC7, CBSNews)
- Letters: Oakland's Government is Failing (SFChron)
- Letters: Can Self-Driving Cars Prevent West Portal Tragedies? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Safe Streets are a Choice S.F. is Unwilling to Make (SFChron)
- Commentary: Don't Let Supervisor Peskin Pass Another Anti-Housing Law (SFStandard)
