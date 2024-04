BART's Operating Deficit ( SFChron

BART Board Member Resigns ( EastBayTimes

BART Touts Additional Police Presence ( EastBayTimes

BART's Anti-Harassment Cards ( ABC7

SFMTA Parking Boss Targeted Minority Neighborhoods? ( MissionLocal

3rd Street Bikeway Opens ( Hoodline

San Pablo ADA Access Work ( Berkeleyside

Redesigns for 73rd Avenue ( Oaklandside

SFChron2, EastBayTimes) Drivers Kill Pedestrian in San Jose, East Oakland ( SFChron1

Berkeley Hires New Public Works Director ( Berkeleyside

Commentary: For Housing, S.F. Needs Public Transportation Funded ( SFChron

Commentary: Vision Zero is Hopeless if Nobody Follows Rules ( SFStandard

