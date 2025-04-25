Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 25

8:27 AM PDT on April 25, 2025

  • Shakeup/Managerial Layoffs at SFMTA (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Sunset Dunes is the Awesomest (SFGate)
  • Cities with the Most Eco-Friendly Transportation (SFGate)
  • More on Street Safety Spending in S.F. District 5 (NBCBayArea)
  • Transit Advocates Organizing to Install More Bus Benches (EastBayTimes)
  • Truck Collides with VTA Train (SFChron)
  • Investigators to Look at Black Box in Crash that Killed 4 Teens (SFChron)
  • Really Not a Surprise: Feds to Lift Restrictions on Self-Driving Teslas (MarinIJ)
  • Bar Owners Buy Classic S.F. Building (SFChron)
  • More on Jerry Garcia Street (SFGate)
  • Commentary: At-Grade Caltrain Promotes Suicide? (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Video: The High Speed Rail Anthem You’ve Been Waiting For

April 24, 2025
Freeway Widenings

To Oakland’s Incoming District 2 Councilperson Charlene Wang: Help Stop this Freeway Widening

Oakland and the rest of the Bay Area can't move towards safer streets until they stop moving backwards

April 24, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Breaking: US DOT is Coming For America’s ‘DEI’ Dollars, Threatening ‘Sanctuary’ Cities With Pulled Funds

April 24, 2025
See all posts