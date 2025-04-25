Headlines, April 25

- Shakeup/Managerial Layoffs at SFMTA (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Sunset Dunes is the Awesomest (SFGate)
- Cities with the Most Eco-Friendly Transportation (SFGate)
- More on Street Safety Spending in S.F. District 5 (NBCBayArea)
- Transit Advocates Organizing to Install More Bus Benches (EastBayTimes)
- Truck Collides with VTA Train (SFChron)
- Investigators to Look at Black Box in Crash that Killed 4 Teens (SFChron)
- Really Not a Surprise: Feds to Lift Restrictions on Self-Driving Teslas (MarinIJ)
- Bar Owners Buy Classic S.F. Building (SFChron)
- More on Jerry Garcia Street (SFGate)
- Commentary: At-Grade Caltrain Promotes Suicide? (MercNews)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?