Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 1

8:25 AM PDT on August 1, 2025

  • New Funding Plan for CaHSR (ABCFresno)
  • More on Transit Funding Measure and San Mateo (DailyJournal)
  • Train 'Quiet Zone' at Palo Alto Ave. (PaloAltoOnline)
  • San Rafael Updates Intersection After Cyclist Killed (MarinIJ)
  • People in Wheelchairs Forced into Street (KTVU)
  • More on Speed Cameras (LocalNewsMatters)
  • Majority in S.F. Want More Density (SFExaminer)
  • More on 'Heart SF' Sculpture (SFChron)
  • Stevens Creek Trail Bridge (SJSpotlight)
  • Marin Birkenstock Campus to Become Museum (SFChron)
  • Cyclist Fatally Stabbed Protecting Bystanders (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: San Jose Must Ditch Density Rules (MercNews)

