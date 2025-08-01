Weekend Roundup: Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, BART’s Big Sync…

Here are three Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend.

Last chance to save the RSR Bridge bike path

On Thursday, August 7th, there will be one last public meeting to determine whether the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge multi-use path stays open 24/7 or is converted to a car-breakdown lane Monday-Thursday.

From the Marin County Bicycle Coalition:

Originally planned on March 20th of this year (see our coverage and FAQ here), the August 7th meeting will see the decision made by an entity called the Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC). As before, the proposal before them would convert the multi-use path to a roadway shoulder every Monday-Thursday, with the path continuing to be open Friday-Sunday. During the closure, a shuttle will run between Point Richmond and San Quentin, running roughly every half hour. This change is being pushed for by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), whose ultimate goal is a third westbound lane on the bridge. While this might lead to temporary abatement in traffic, decades of research have shown additional lanes just get filled up with traffic as people take trips they would have avoided or commute to jobs they would have otherwise passed up.

Readers should be sure to sign Bike East Bay's petition. And check out the MCBC's page on how to attend the meeting either in person or virtually. Or email the BCDC at publiccomment@bcdc.ca.gov

BART to update schedules on August 11

Caltrain at Millbrae. BART is changing its schedule to help make transfers easier. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Readers might wonder why the subheading mentions BART schedules, but the picture shows a Caltrain set at Millbrae. That's because the new BART schedule, which starts August 11, is part of an ongoing effort to synchronize with other transit services. In this case, it means BART trains will dwell a bit longer at Millbrae to give people time to get between the BART and Caltrain platforms.

Also included in this "big sync" update:

BART will have more even train spacing between the Orange & Green lines from Berryessa to Richmond for improved connections with VTA, AC Transit, and Union City Transit bus service.

BART trains will have a longer dwell time at Dublin/Pleasanton Station for improved LAVTA Wheels connections, and Wheels made changes too.

Additionally, dwell time will be reduced for riders making the forced transfer in Pittsburg at the end of BART's conventional line and the start of its diesel multiple-unit service to Antioch. This means riders will spend less time trapped in the middle of a freeway choking on fumes.

Muni Forever summit

Balboa Park Muni. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

The San Francisco Transit Riders is preparing a summit at the San Francisco Public Library main branch to discuss ways to grow service and make sure Muni is fully funded.

From the summit organizers:

SFMTA is facing a $322 million deficit starting in summer 2026. An operational deficit existing prior to the pandemic but exacerbated by it. ​This is an opportunity to change how we fundamentally fund transit to have room for expansion of services.

The idea is to "build a citywide vision for transit that is beneficial for everyone." That will be Wednesday, August 20, 5-7 p.m. in the Latino Room of the San Francisco Public Library main branch, 100 Larkin Street. Be sure to register and get it on your calendar.