Headlines, April 11

New Life for Old BART Trains ( EastBayTimes

More on Last Chance to Ride Legacy BART Trains ( SFChron

More E-Bikes, Docking Stations Coming to East Bay ( ABC7

Cities Ranked by Climate Impact ( Axios

Hayward Driver Arrested for Killing Cyclist ( SFChron

Driver Who Hit Tree, Killed Himself, ID'd ( SFStandard

More Bad News for Downtown S.F. ( SFChron

More on Peskin's Entry into Mayoral Race ( SFChron

Mayoral Candidates and How to Fix a Broken City ( SFStandard

Another Highway Boondoggle ( SFGate

Letters: How to Help Fight Global Warming ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?