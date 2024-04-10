Headlines, April 11

- New Life for Old BART Trains (EastBayTimes)
- More on Last Chance to Ride Legacy BART Trains (SFChron)
- More E-Bikes, Docking Stations Coming to East Bay (ABC7)
- Cities Ranked by Climate Impact (Axios)
- Hayward Driver Arrested for Killing Cyclist (SFChron)
- Driver Who Hit Tree, Killed Himself, ID'd (SFStandard)
- More Bad News for Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
- More on Peskin's Entry into Mayoral Race (SFChron)
- Mayoral Candidates and How to Fix a Broken City (SFStandard)
- Another Highway Boondoggle (SFGate)
- Letters: How to Help Fight Global Warming (SFChron)
