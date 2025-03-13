Headlines, March 13

- Last Day to Drive on 'Great Highway' (KRON4)
- More on VTA Strike (EastBayTimes, KRON4)
- Will there be Skateboarding in New Embarcadero Park? (SFGate)
- Muni Stabbing (SFStandard, SFChron)
- More on Trump's Environmental Impacts on the State (SFChron)
- Robotaxis Get Parking Tickets (WashingtonPost)
- Waymo Expansion to Silicon Valley (GovTech)
- Harbor Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFGate)
- A Use for Car Dealerships (SFStandard)
- More on Castro Theater Renovations (SFGate)
- Larkspur Public Art Proposal (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?