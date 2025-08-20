Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 20

8:21 AM PDT on August 20, 2025

  • More on BART Starting Open Payments (Berkeleyside, ABC7, KRON4)
  • Muni Drivers Take Too Many Breaks? (SFStandard)
  • Federal Grants for Ferries (SFGate)
  • Newsom, Ezra Klein, Building Things, and CEQA Reform (SFGate)
  • More on Upward Momentum in Downtown S.F. (SFExaminer)
  • More Complaints About E-Bikes on Sidewalks (ABC7)
  • Some Bike Lanes Removed from Tiburon Repaving (MarinIJ)
  • Driver Kills Woman in Santa Rosa (SFChron)
  • Santa Rosa Considers Lowering Speed Limits (CBSLocal)
  • Last Phase of India Basin Shoreline Park (SFChron)
  • Flying Cars Again (SFChron)
  • Commentary: I Don't Understand Transit Housing Legislation (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

