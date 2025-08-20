Headlines, August 20

- More on BART Starting Open Payments (Berkeleyside, ABC7, KRON4)
- Muni Drivers Take Too Many Breaks? (SFStandard)
- Federal Grants for Ferries (SFGate)
- Newsom, Ezra Klein, Building Things, and CEQA Reform (SFGate)
- More on Upward Momentum in Downtown S.F. (SFExaminer)
- More Complaints About E-Bikes on Sidewalks (ABC7)
- Some Bike Lanes Removed from Tiburon Repaving (MarinIJ)
- Driver Kills Woman in Santa Rosa (SFChron)
- Santa Rosa Considers Lowering Speed Limits (CBSLocal)
- Last Phase of India Basin Shoreline Park (SFChron)
- Flying Cars Again (SFChron)
- Commentary: I Don't Understand Transit Housing Legislation (MarinIJ)
