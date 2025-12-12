Skip to Content
Headlines, December 12

8:20 AM PST on December 12, 2025

  • Caltrain Electrification is a Resounding Success (RailwayAge, Hoodline)
  • Clipper Upgrade Glitch Continues (KQED)
  • More on Tap-to-Pay (SJSpotlight)
  • New York Transit isn't Experiencing SF's Financial Woes (theCity)
  • The Future of San Pablo Ave. (Berkeleyside)
  • Mountain View to Widen Crosswalks (SJSpotlight)
  • Do AVs Reduce Emissions? (NYTimes)
  • SFPD Charging Murderous Driver (SFChron)
  • More on Scott Wiener's Housing Reform Work (SFExaminer)
  • Crime Declining in San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Portland Transit Joins Bay Area's Goofy Sweater Trend (PDXMonthly)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Friday Video: The H.A.R.D. Fight Against Hit-and-Runs

December 11, 2025
CA Approves $1.1 Billion in Transportation Grants, Including Zero-Emission Transit

December 11, 2025
A Grander Grand Avenue: What 430 Oakland Neighbors Told Us

The results were clear: 92.6% support the Community Alternative Design, compared to just 7.4% for OakDOT’s proposal

December 11, 2025
Headlines, December 11

December 11, 2025
Talking Headways Podcast: ‘The Dawn of the NIMBYs’

December 11, 2025
Hooray! Direct Payment Finally Comes to Bay Area Transit

Advocates and officials celebrate as the Bay Area finally joins New York, London, Toronto, and other cities with a modernized fare-payment system

December 10, 2025
