Headlines, December 12

- Caltrain Electrification is a Resounding Success (RailwayAge, Hoodline)
- Clipper Upgrade Glitch Continues (KQED)
- More on Tap-to-Pay (SJSpotlight)
- New York Transit isn't Experiencing SF's Financial Woes (theCity)
- The Future of San Pablo Ave. (Berkeleyside)
- Mountain View to Widen Crosswalks (SJSpotlight)
- Do AVs Reduce Emissions? (NYTimes)
- SFPD Charging Murderous Driver (SFChron)
- More on Scott Wiener's Housing Reform Work (SFExaminer)
- Crime Declining in San Francisco (SFChron)
- Portland Transit Joins Bay Area's Goofy Sweater Trend (PDXMonthly)
