Headlines

Headlines, March 12

8:46 AM PDT on March 12, 2025

  • AC Transit's Fare Hike (Berkeleyside)
  • Riding BART All Day (SFChron)
  • VTA Files Suit Against Strikers (EastBayTimes)
  • BART Doing Socials/Wildlife Excursions (SFChron)
  • 10 Hours at 16th Street BART (MissionLocal)
  • Redwood City Caltrain Gets New Potty (DailyJournal)
  • More Hope for Downtown S.F. (SFExaminer)
  • More on S.F. Car Brains Suing to Turn Park Back into Freeway (SFChron)
  • Trumpists Set Sights on Coastal Commission (SFGate)
  • Why Europe is Going Car Free (WashPost)
  • Commentary: Caltrain Data on Grade Crossing Collisions (DailyPost)
  • Commentary: Valley Link Hydrogen Train (MercNews)

