Headlines, March 12

AC Transit's Fare Hike ( Berkeleyside

Riding BART All Day ( SFChron

VTA Files Suit Against Strikers ( EastBayTimes

BART Doing Socials/Wildlife Excursions ( SFChron

10 Hours at 16th Street BART ( MissionLocal

Redwood City Caltrain Gets New Potty ( DailyJournal

More Hope for Downtown S.F. ( SFExaminer

More on S.F. Car Brains Suing to Turn Park Back into Freeway ( SFChron

Trumpists Set Sights on Coastal Commission ( SFGate

Why Europe is Going Car Free ( WashPost

Commentary: Caltrain Data on Grade Crossing Collisions ( DailyPost

Commentary: Valley Link Hydrogen Train ( MercNews

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?