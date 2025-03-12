Headlines, March 12

- AC Transit's Fare Hike (Berkeleyside)
- Riding BART All Day (SFChron)
- VTA Files Suit Against Strikers (EastBayTimes)
- BART Doing Socials/Wildlife Excursions (SFChron)
- 10 Hours at 16th Street BART (MissionLocal)
- Redwood City Caltrain Gets New Potty (DailyJournal)
- More Hope for Downtown S.F. (SFExaminer)
- More on S.F. Car Brains Suing to Turn Park Back into Freeway (SFChron)
- Trumpists Set Sights on Coastal Commission (SFGate)
- Why Europe is Going Car Free (WashPost)
- Commentary: Caltrain Data on Grade Crossing Collisions (DailyPost)
- Commentary: Valley Link Hydrogen Train (MercNews)
