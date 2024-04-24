Headlines, April 24

- Speed Limiter Bill Would No Longer Limit Speed? (SFChron)
- Another Murdering Driver Gets Slap on Wrist (SFChron)
- Advocates Want to Tax Uber to Fund Muni (SFStandard)
- More on West Portal Car Brains Putting Driving Convenience Over Life of Family (CBSNews)
- Money for Safety Improvements on International and Other Deadly Streets (EastBayTimes)
- More on Sausalito Ferry Service Suspension (SFChron)
- Details on Stonestown Housing Complex (SFChron)
- New U.C. Berkeley Housing Complex (Berkeleyside)
- How Housing Splits Political Allies (SFExaminer)
- Capp Street's Bollards and Parked Cars (MissionLocal)
- Letters: Don't Enforce Laws That Inconvenience My Driving (SFChron)
- Commentary: Bay Area's Air is Filthy (SFChron)
