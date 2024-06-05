Headlines, June 5

- Reset of Efforts for Regional Transit Measure (MassTransit)
- Clash Between SFMTA and Muni Drivers (SFChron)
- When Twin Peaks Tunnel Will be Closed (SFChron)
- Taraval Businesses Say Muni Construction is Harming Them (RichmondReview/SunsetBeacon)
- American Commuters Traveling Farther Since Pandemic (SpectrumNews)
- San Rafael Closes Slip Turn (MarinIJ)
- The Mayor's Downtown Rescue Plans (SFStandard, SFExaminer)
- S.F.'s Design is Going to the Dogs (SFChron)
- Premier Office Buildings Doing Better (SFExaminer)
- Downtown San Jose Development Gets Loans (MercNews)
- But I saw a Cyclist Roll Through a Stop Sign Once! (SFGate)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?