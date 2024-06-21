Headlines, June 21

- S.F. Budget, Cuts to Program to Protect Seniors on Muni (SFStandard)
- Oakland's Most Dangerous Intersections (Oaklandside)
- Judge Approves Cruise Robocar Settlement (SFExaminer, Reuters)
- Waymo Cleared to Expand Beyond San Francisco (SFChron)
- Crime Ring Shipped Stolen Bikes to Mexico (EastBayTimes)
- FBI Raids Oakland Mayor's Home (Oaklandside, EastBayTimes, SFGate)
- Why Bay Area Renters Hold Onto Their Homes (SFChron)
- Subsidizing Downtown Businesses (SFGate)
- S.F.'s Many Commissions (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Restoring Natural Waterways (SierraClub)
- San Jose Mayor Wants Sanctioned Encampments (SJSpotlight)
- Letters: Don't Blame VTA's General Manager for High Construction Costs (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
