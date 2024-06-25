Headlines, June 25

- A Look at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition (SFStandard)
- No Injuries in Minor VTA Derailment (SFChron, NBCBayArea)
- More on Sunday Streets Tenderloin (KQED)
- More Downtown S.F. Office Vacancies (SFExaminer)
- Vendors Back on Mission Street (MissionLocal)
- Is S.F. the Worst Run City in the U.S.? (SFChron)
- Oakland Mayor Refuses to Resign After FBI Raids (SFStandard, EastBayTimes)
- YIMBYs Feud Over 'California Forever' (SFStandard)
- The Future of California's Most Popular Train (SFGate)
- Sideshows Across the Bay Area (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: 30 Fatal Crashes Every Year in S.F. is Fine? (SFStandard)
