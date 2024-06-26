Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 26

8:48 AM PDT on June 26, 2024

  • Waymos Now Available to Everyone, but they Obey 'Odd' Laws (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer)
  • Transit Agencies Fund Taxi Van Connections (GovTech)
  • More on Muni Survey (SFExaminer)
  • More on Downtown Office Vacancies (SFGate, SFStandard)
  • Rainbow Lights Returning to Market Street (SFStandard)
  • Pride Weekend Transit and Traffic Impacts (KQED)
  • Drivers Kill Oakland Cyclist (EastBayTimes)
  • Livermore May be Unable to Stop Affordable Housing Project (EastBayTimes)
  • Mrs. Doubtfire Rides BART (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Build Streets that Feel Safe (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: In Support of SMART Train's Shuttle (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: What S.F. Can Learn from Rome About Reinvention (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Oakland

Eyes on the Street: Protected Intersection on West Grand in Oakland

But they blew it on the bike lanes themselves, which are paint only

June 26, 2024
Pedestrian Deaths Drop 5% — But It’s Not All Good News

June 26, 2024
Muni

Riders Give Muni Good Marks

The latest SFMTA survey shows current riders are responding to improvements. However, it doesn't seem to account for the dissatisfaction of lost riders

June 26, 2024
