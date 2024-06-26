Headlines, June 26

- Waymos Now Available to Everyone, but they Obey 'Odd' Laws (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer)
- Transit Agencies Fund Taxi Van Connections (GovTech)
- More on Muni Survey (SFExaminer)
- More on Downtown Office Vacancies (SFGate, SFStandard)
- Rainbow Lights Returning to Market Street (SFStandard)
- Pride Weekend Transit and Traffic Impacts (KQED)
- Drivers Kill Oakland Cyclist (EastBayTimes)
- Livermore May be Unable to Stop Affordable Housing Project (EastBayTimes)
- Mrs. Doubtfire Rides BART (SFGate)
- Commentary: Build Streets that Feel Safe (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: In Support of SMART Train's Shuttle (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: What S.F. Can Learn from Rome About Reinvention (SFChron)
