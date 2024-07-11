Headlines, July 11

- More on BART's Importance to the Region (SFGate)
- Equity and Transit Planning (WSP)
- Free Bus Service in Petaluma (SFGate)
- More on Oakland Estuary Ferry (CBSLocal)
- More on Funding BART Extension (NBCBayArea)
- Extending California HSR to Vegas (Newsweek, DailyPress)
- More Money for Hydrogen Con (Patch)
- Air Remains Unhealthy (EastBayTimes)
- Heat Wave Continues (SFChron)
- How did Dogpatch Get its Name? (SFChron)
- Santa Clara Bond for Affordable Housing (SJSpotlight)
- San Jose Expanding Tiny Homes (NBCBayArea)
