Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 29

8:27 AM PDT on July 29, 2024

  • BART Recovers from Electrical Fire (SFChron, ABC7)
  • District 1 Candidates and Geary Subway (MissionLocal)
  • District 7 Candidates Talk Transit Shortcomings (MissionLocal)
  • S.F. Reduced Greenhouse Emissions since 1990, Says Mayor Breed (Hoodline, Axios)
  • Motorist Kills Cyclist in Antioch (SFChron)
  • Update/Overview on Driverless Cars (Forbes)
  • More on Gig Car Rental Shutting Down (SFGate)
  • Solving the Math on Housing Affordability? (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Redwood City Would Benefit from Regular Ferry Service (DailyJournal)
  • Commentary: Keep Vaillancourt Fountain (SFChron)
  • Commentary: America's Automobile Death Cult (CyclingWest)
  • Commentary: Requiring a Chime That Notifies Speeders is Worthwhile (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

