Headlines, July 29

- BART Recovers from Electrical Fire (SFChron, ABC7)
- District 1 Candidates and Geary Subway (MissionLocal)
- District 7 Candidates Talk Transit Shortcomings (MissionLocal)
- S.F. Reduced Greenhouse Emissions since 1990, Says Mayor Breed (Hoodline, Axios)
- Motorist Kills Cyclist in Antioch (SFChron)
- Update/Overview on Driverless Cars (Forbes)
- More on Gig Car Rental Shutting Down (SFGate)
- Solving the Math on Housing Affordability? (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Redwood City Would Benefit from Regular Ferry Service (DailyJournal)
- Commentary: Keep Vaillancourt Fountain (SFChron)
- Commentary: America's Automobile Death Cult (CyclingWest)
- Commentary: Requiring a Chime That Notifies Speeders is Worthwhile (SFChron)
