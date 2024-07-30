Headlines, July 30

Bike Lanes Don't Slow Emergency Vehicles ( ARS

Waymos Versus Crossing Guards ( NBCBayArea

CNBC) More on Driverless Cars ( SFChron

Harvey Milk Plaza and Landmark Status ( SFExaminer

Oakland Deal to Sell Coliseum Complex ( SFChron

Encampments and Measuring Sidewalk Access ( SFStandard

Laurel Heights Hasn't Added Housing in 50 Years ( SFChron

Polk Street Losing its Night Life ( SFGate

More on Mission Street Vending Ban ( MissionLocal

Commentary: I'm Suing Alameda County Over Sideshow Law ( Oaklandside

Commentary: Electrified Angel Island Ferry Fits State Goal ( MarinIJ

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?