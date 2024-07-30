Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 30

8:16 AM PDT on July 30, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Bike Lanes Don't Slow Emergency Vehicles (ARS)
  • Waymos Versus Crossing Guards (NBCBayArea)
  • More on Driverless Cars (SFChron, CNBC)
  • Harvey Milk Plaza and Landmark Status (SFExaminer)
  • Oakland Deal to Sell Coliseum Complex (SFChron)
  • Encampments and Measuring Sidewalk Access (SFStandard)
  • Laurel Heights Hasn't Added Housing in 50 Years (SFChron)
  • Polk Street Losing its Night Life (SFGate)
  • More on Mission Street Vending Ban (MissionLocal)
  • Commentary: I'm Suing Alameda County Over Sideshow Law (Oaklandside)
  • Commentary: Electrified Angel Island Ferry Fits State Goal (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

