Headlines, July 30

- Bike Lanes Don't Slow Emergency Vehicles (ARS)
- Waymos Versus Crossing Guards (NBCBayArea)
- More on Driverless Cars (SFChron, CNBC)
- Harvey Milk Plaza and Landmark Status (SFExaminer)
- Oakland Deal to Sell Coliseum Complex (SFChron)
- Encampments and Measuring Sidewalk Access (SFStandard)
- Laurel Heights Hasn't Added Housing in 50 Years (SFChron)
- Polk Street Losing its Night Life (SFGate)
- More on Mission Street Vending Ban (MissionLocal)
- Commentary: I'm Suing Alameda County Over Sideshow Law (Oaklandside)
- Commentary: Electrified Angel Island Ferry Fits State Goal (MarinIJ)
