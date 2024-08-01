Headlines, August 1

- Potrero Hill Merchants Don't Care for 17th Street Bike Lane (KTVU)
- S.F. District 3 Candidates Talk Bikes (MissionLocal)
- Trump v. Harris on Transportation (Route50)
- More on Great Highway vs. Ocean Beach Park (RichmondReview)
- History of S.F.'s Parking Meters (Axios)
- History of Corona Heights Park (SFChron)
- 27th Fatal Crash in San Jose (MercNews)
- More on San Francisco's 'Entertainment Zone' (SFStandard)
- More on S.F. Homeless Sweeps (MissionLocal)
- Supes Ban Rent/Price-Fixing Software (SFGate)
- Best Cities for a Car-Free Vacation (TimeOut)
- Readers Sound off on Vaillancourt Fountain (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?