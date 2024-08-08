Headlines, August 8

- K Ingleside Quick Build to Start (InglesideLight)
- AC Transit Preserves Key Bus Routes (AlamedaPost)
- More on 'No Turn on Red' (SFChron, DailyJournal, ABC7)
- US Climate Funds Pay for Highway Expansion (CityLab)
- Parts of the Bay Area with the Most Polluted Air (EastBayTimes)
- Experiments to Stop Sideshows (SFStandard)
- Emeryville's Former 'Bike Mayor' Raises More Funds in Race for County Supervisor Seat (Berkeleyside)
- Housing Development for 22nd and Mission (MissionLocal)
- What it Really Means when Companies Leave Bay Area (SFStandard)
- S.F. Cops Earned Quarter-Million in Overtime Trying to Stop Skateboarders (SFStandard)
- Outside Lands and VP Harris Visit to Close Streets this Weekend (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?