Headlines, August 8

K Ingleside Quick Build to Start ( InglesideLight

AC Transit Preserves Key Bus Routes ( AlamedaPost

DailyJournal, ABC7) More on 'No Turn on Red' ( SFChron

US Climate Funds Pay for Highway Expansion ( CityLab

Parts of the Bay Area with the Most Polluted Air ( EastBayTimes

Experiments to Stop Sideshows ( SFStandard

Emeryville's Former 'Bike Mayor' Raises More Funds in Race for County Supervisor Seat ( Berkeleyside

Housing Development for 22nd and Mission ( MissionLocal

What it Really Means when Companies Leave Bay Area ( SFStandard

S.F. Cops Earned Quarter-Million in Overtime Trying to Stop Skateboarders ( SFStandard

Outside Lands and VP Harris Visit to Close Streets this Weekend ( SFChron

