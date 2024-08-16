Headlines, August 16

Muni Gets Approval for Train Control Upgrade ( ProgressiveRailroading

More on Caltrain Electrification ( Route50

SFChron) Turning Truck Driver Kills Pedestrian in Glen Park Crosswalk ( KRON4

Driver Hits Two People in Redwood City Crosswalk ( EastBayTimes

But I saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once ( SFGate

Roads and Sidewalks Under Construction ( SFStandard

District # Candidates Talk Housing/Development in Chinatown ( MissionLocal

Housing Highrise May Replace Office Project in San Jose ( EastBayTimes

Walnut Creek Testing Autonomous Shuttles ( EastBayTimes

LA's CicLAvia ( SFGate

Zoom Loop Replaces Doom Loop ( EIN

Commentary: Why the Housing Bond Died ( 48Hills

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?