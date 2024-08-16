Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 16

8:42 AM PDT on August 16, 2024

  • Muni Gets Approval for Train Control Upgrade (ProgressiveRailroading)
  • More on Caltrain Electrification (Route50)
  • Turning Truck Driver Kills Pedestrian in Glen Park Crosswalk (KRON4, SFChron)
  • Driver Hits Two People in Redwood City Crosswalk (EastBayTimes)
  • But I saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (SFGate)
  • Roads and Sidewalks Under Construction (SFStandard)
  • District # Candidates Talk Housing/Development in Chinatown (MissionLocal)
  • Housing Highrise May Replace Office Project in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • Walnut Creek Testing Autonomous Shuttles (EastBayTimes)
  • LA's CicLAvia (SFGate)
  • Zoom Loop Replaces Doom Loop (EIN)
  • Commentary: Why the Housing Bond Died (48Hills)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

