Headlines, August 19

- SFMTA's Vaporware Bike Plan (SFStandard)
- Mayor Breed Swaps Cyclists' Lives for Chinatown Endorsements (SFExaminer)
- More on SFPD Violent 'Jaywalking' Stop (SFGate)
- Crossing Guards Concerned About Waymos (NBCBayArea)
- Alstom Complete's BART Contract (PressRepublican)
- San Jose Train Station Rebuild Will Cost (MercNews, SJSpotlight)
- More Game-Day Rides on ACE (RecordNet)
- Old BART Trains Reach Museum (MassTransit)
- Honking Waymos Get Software Upgrade (IOTWorld)
- Abandoned Building in the Heart of San Francisco (SFChron)
- Commentary: Biden Helped S.F. Transportation (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?