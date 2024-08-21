Headlines, August 21

- Muni Shutting Down Twin Peaks Tunnel Again (SFChron)
- BART Board Approves New PD Headquarters, New Fare Gates (PleasantonWeekly)
- More on ACE Service on Game Days (LivermoreVine)
- More on Oakland Removing San Antonio Safety Installations (Oaklandside)
- Driver Mows Down and Kills Oakland Teen in Crosswalk (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- New Generation of Waymo (IOT)
- More on Robots on Market Street (SFChron)
- Mid-Market Block Party (SFChron)
- Harris the First YIMBY President? (SFStandard)
- Mayor Breed's Proposed Charter Reform (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Commentary: House More People in RVs (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
