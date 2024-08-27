Headlines, August 27

- Caltrain's Electric Schedule Released (MVVoice)
- More on Downtown S.F. Train Tunnel (Newsweek)
- SamTrans Workers Don't Strike (DailyJournal)
- Regional Transit Tax Revisited in San Mateo (DailyJournal)
- BART's Leftover Tickets (SFGate)
- More on Vigil and Protest for Cyclist Killed in Oakland (Oaklandside)
- Dirt Bikers Rumble Down Valencia; SFPD Can't do Anything? (SFChron, SFStandard, MissionLocal)
- S.F. Landmarks Most Visited (SFChron)
- Tiburon Parks Plan (MarinIJ)
- Commercial Real Estate Bottoms Out (SFStandard)
- Letters: Transit Agencies Need to Consolidate (MercNews)
- Letters: I want to Keep Motoring on the Great Highway (SFChron)
