Headlines, September 6

- BART's Highest Ridership Since COVID (KRON4)
- BART Work to Make Station Roads Safer (EastBayTimes)
- More on Caltrain Electrification (SJSpotlight)
- More on Van Ness BRT (Planetizen)
- SamTrans Drivers Stage Sick Out (EastBayTimes)
- SFPD Traffic Tickets on the Rise (SFStandard)
- More on Uber/Lyft Undermining Public Transit (48Hills)
- Presidio Trust Works on Bike/Ped Improvements (BizTimes)
- S.F.'s Salesforce Park, an Urban Oasis (SFChron)
- Driver Charged with Killing Oakland Teen (EastBayTimes)
- Developer Betting on San Francisco (SFChron)
- Commentary: the Absurdity of Trashing Monuments (SFStandard)
