Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 6

8:11 AM PDT on September 6, 2024

  • BART's Highest Ridership Since COVID (KRON4)
  • BART Work to Make Station Roads Safer (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Caltrain Electrification (SJSpotlight)
  • More on Van Ness BRT (Planetizen)
  • SamTrans Drivers Stage Sick Out (EastBayTimes)
  • SFPD Traffic Tickets on the Rise (SFStandard)
  • More on Uber/Lyft Undermining Public Transit (48Hills)
  • Presidio Trust Works on Bike/Ped Improvements (BizTimes)
  • S.F.'s Salesforce Park, an Urban Oasis (SFChron)
  • Driver Charged with Killing Oakland Teen (EastBayTimes)
  • Developer Betting on San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Commentary: the Absurdity of Trashing Monuments (SFStandard)
  • Don't Miss Streetsblog's Anniversary Party! It's less than a week from today, Thursday, Sept. 12 at Manny's in the Mission (RSVP, reserve a spot here!)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

