Headlines, September 12

- Congestion Pricing for San Francisco? (KALW)
- Major BART Delay (SFChron, KRON4)
- Drop in 'Work from Home' (SFChron)
- More on Transamerica Pyramid Transformation (KTVU)
- Kaiser Sells Giant Downtown Oakland Parking Garage to Developer (SFChron)
- S.F. Street Festivals and More this Week (SFStandard)
- Chinatown Night Market Inspires New Events (NBCBayArea)
- Downtown Streets Team Cleans up San Jose (SJSpotlight)
- S.F.'s Newest Urban Hike (SFChron)
- AIDS/Lifecycle Ride Plans to End (SFStandard)
- Commentary: The Case for Great Highway Park (RichmondReview)
- Don't Miss Streetsblog's Anniversary Party! Tonight/Thursday, Sept. 12 at Manny's in the Mission (RSVP, reserve a spot here!)
