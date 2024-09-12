Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 12

8:47 AM PDT on September 12, 2024

  • Congestion Pricing for San Francisco? (KALW)
  • Major BART Delay (SFChron, KRON4)
  • Drop in 'Work from Home' (SFChron)
  • More on Transamerica Pyramid Transformation (KTVU)
  • Kaiser Sells Giant Downtown Oakland Parking Garage to Developer (SFChron)
  • S.F. Street Festivals and More this Week (SFStandard)
  • Chinatown Night Market Inspires New Events (NBCBayArea)
  • Downtown Streets Team Cleans up San Jose (SJSpotlight)
  • S.F.'s Newest Urban Hike (SFChron)
  • AIDS/Lifecycle Ride Plans to End (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: The Case for Great Highway Park (RichmondReview)
  • Don't Miss Streetsblog's Anniversary Party! Tonight/Thursday, Sept. 12 at Manny's in the Mission (RSVP, reserve a spot here!)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Talking Headways Podcast: Expanding Amtrak Across America

September 12, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

On a Roll: Feds Inch Closer to Finally Achieving Key Goal of Americans With Disabilities Act

September 12, 2024
Cars

Streetsblog Editor Reflects on the 23rd Anniversary of 9/11

Auto dependency carries severe and destructive consequences that go well beyond pollution and wrecks

September 11, 2024
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 11

September 11, 2024
See all posts