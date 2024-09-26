Skip to Content
Roger, Editor of Streetsblog SF, is on Emergency Leave

10:20 AM PDT on September 26, 2024

Dear Streetsblog Readers, 

Roger Rudick, editor of Streetsblog San Francisco, has been dealing with a family emergency for several weeks now and has decided to go on leave. Other editors (or Roger when he has time) will continue to do headlines and syndicate posts from Streetsblog LA, California, USA, etc.

In the meantime, if you have a writing background and you've ever thought about pitching a story to Streetsblog S.F., now would be a great time to do it. Please contact me via email [damien@streetsblog.org] with any story ideas you have that you want to work on or to pitch a story I can work on remotely.

Thanks,

Damien Newton, Executive Director, California Streets Initiative

