Headlines, October 16

- Three-Days-in-Office Work Hurting BART (SFChron)
- BART Opens New Escalator (MassTransit)
- Change to Church Street Stop (BayAreaReporter)
- More on Oakland Paying Victim of Traffic Violence (SFChron)
- Moving Homeless Encampments Around (SFChron)
- Revised Vacancy Rate Showing Hope for Downtown Turnaround? (SFExaminer)
- The Metreon is for Sale (SFStandard, SFExaminer)
- Where Berkeley Mayoral Candidates Stand (Berkeleyside)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Roll Through a Stop Sign (SFChron)
- Downtown S.F. to Host Halloween Party (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Use Autonomous Cars as Buses? (SFChron)
