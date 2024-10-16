Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 16

8:06 AM PDT on October 16, 2024

Transit

Op/Ed: The Bay Area Needs Transit Funding, but Future of Regional Measure Is Unclear  

Time is running out for the MTC to come up with a framework that has enough regional agreement to pass.

Laurel Paget-Seekins
October 16, 2024
