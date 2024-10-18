Headlines, October 18

- S.F. Sets Launch Date for Speed Cameras (SFChron)
- Ecological Benefits of Great Highway Park (KQED)
- Waymo Discounts for 'Last Mile' Rides from Transit (SFStandard)
- More on Uber/Lyft Tax (Politico)
- East Bay Public Transit Beer Crawl (Oaklandside)
- BART and Muni Crimes/Violence (SFChron1, SFChron2)
- Who's Funding the Props? (MissionLocal)
- Strava Moving Headquarters to Downtown (SFChron)
- Telegraph Hill Housing Tower Dead (SFChron)
- Pencil Tower Coming to Lower Nob Hill? (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Brentwood (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: SMART Train Must Continue to Build Public Support (MarinIJ)
