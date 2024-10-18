Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 18

6:22 AM PDT on October 18, 2024

  • S.F. Sets Launch Date for Speed Cameras (SFChron)
  • Ecological Benefits of Great Highway Park (KQED)
  • Waymo Discounts for 'Last Mile' Rides from Transit (SFStandard)
  • More on Uber/Lyft Tax (Politico)
  • East Bay Public Transit Beer Crawl (Oaklandside)
  • BART and Muni Crimes/Violence (SFChron1, SFChron2)
  • Who's Funding the Props? (MissionLocal)
  • Strava Moving Headquarters to Downtown (SFChron)
  • Telegraph Hill Housing Tower Dead (SFChron)
  • Pencil Tower Coming to Lower Nob Hill? (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Brentwood (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: SMART Train Must Continue to Build Public Support (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

