Headlines, October 22

- San Francisco Plans Geary Subway (SFGate)
- Can Bay Area Save Transit? (SFChron, DailyJournal)
- BART Board Candidate Talks About her Vision (Berkeleyside)
- Marin Considers Transportation Projects (MarinIJ)
- Transportation Costs Soar (SmartCitiesDive)
- More on Traffic Enforcement Cameras (ABC7)
- CHP Enforcement Surge in Oakland (NBCBayArea)
- Bayfront Park Opens (SFChron)
- And Another New 'Utopian' City Planned? (SFChron)
- Opportunities in S.F.'s Real Estate Woes (SFStandard)
- The 'Ghosts' of San Francisco (MissionLocal)
- At Least We're not LA (SFGate)
