Headlines, October 30

The Alameda Water Shuttle is Working ( EastBayTimes

Amtrak California to get More Funding ( SierraTimes

More on Funding for Downtown Rail Extension ( SFExaminer

How Trump Would Kill Transit ( WashPost

More on Additional Lanes Causing Worsening Traffic ( Planetizen

Oakland Paving Plan Hits a Pothole ( Oaklandside

Driver Kills Toddler in Fremont ( SFChron

RFK Junior Rides Muni? ( SFStandard

Stabbing on Muni Bus ( SFChron

Commentary: How to Save Mass Transit ( 48Hills

Commentary: Alameda Residents Reduce Carbon Footprint ( EastBayTimes

