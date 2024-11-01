Headlines, November 1

- What Would Great Highway Park Really do to Traffic? (PublicPress)
- More on Larkspur Ferry Expansion (MarinIJ)
- HSR Projects Around the States (SmartCitiesDive)
- More on Free Ferry Rides to Richmond (Hoodline)
- Bay Area Pavement Report (SFChron, CBSLocal, Hoodline)
- Police Arrest Suspected Sideshow Organizers (SFChron)
- Humboldt Transit Authority to Upgrade Bus Service (TimesStandard)
- Location of Planned Oakland Homeless Shelter to Move (Oaklandside)
- Did Supervisor Fail to Turn Carwash into Housing? (SFChron)
- Hey Coppola, Here's an Offer you Can't Refuse: Fix the Restaurant in San Francisco's most Iconic Building (SFGate)
- Commentary: Greenwashing Robot Cars (Planetizen)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?