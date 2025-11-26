Headlines, November 26

- Transit Schedules for the Holidays (LocalNewsMatters, SMDailyJournal)
- Thanksgiving Travel by Amtrak (CBSBayArea)
- Petition Submitted to Fund SMART (MarinIJ)
- Fire at Civic Center BART (CBSBayArea, SFChron, SFStandard)
- USDOT Grants for Hybrid Buses (Planetizen)
- Broadway and International to Get Lower Speed Limits (Oaklandside)
- Air Quality is Terrible But No Suggestion to Reduce Driving? (SFGate, SFChron)
- Just One More Lane, Just One More Lane to Fix Traffic (PleasantonWeekly)
- Which City has the Fewest Potholes? (EastBayTimes)
- S.F. Pushes Planning Code to Speed up Affordable Housing (SFChron)
- Commentary: Where's the Love for E-Bikes? (NevadaIndependent)
