Caltrain Needs Help with Bike Stuff

As shown in the lead photo, Caltrain has issues with bike space. And they want help from advocacy-minded riders to address the problem. From a Caltrain release :

Caltrain is seeking six Caltrain riders to apply for its Bicycle & Active Transportation Advisory Committee (BATAC), which serves as the primary venue to advocate for the interests and perspectives of customers who use active transportation—bicycles, scooters, walking, etc.—to access the Caltrain system.

The openings are for a member of the public and a representative of a bicycle advocacy group from San Francisco County, a member of the public and a public agency staff member from San Mateo County, and a representative of a bicycle advocacy group and a public agency staff member from Santa Clara County.

The committee is comprised of nine volunteer members from San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. One member from each county is a public agency staff member responsible for planning and/or policy development related to active transportation, one is a member of a bicycle advocacy organization, and one is a member from the general public who uses active transportation to access Caltrain.

The BATAC meets in-person every other month at 5:45 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.