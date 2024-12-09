Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 9

7:40 AM PST on December 9, 2024

  • SFMTA Says it Will Raise Fares in January (CBSLocal)
  • How to Cash in on New E-Bikes (SFChron)
  • Riding a Bike in the Culture War (MomentumMag)
  • Oakland Street Safety Put on Hold Again (Oaklandside)
  • Rating S.F. Parks (SFChron)
  • BART Director Hands out MAGA Hats (SFChron)
  • ACE Train to the Football Game (RecordNet)
  • Downtown S.F. Block Party (SFGate)
  • Eilish-themed ‘Billie Car’ on Caltrain (MercNews, DailyJournal)
  • Bill to Prevent Resale of Diesel Trains (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: Street Changes that Weren't Made in West Portal Killed Hardware Store? (SFChron)
  • Supervisor: Connie Chan Showboats About Bike Lanes (RichmondReview)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

