Headlines, December 9

SFMTA Says it Will Raise Fares in January ( CBSLocal

How to Cash in on New E-Bikes ( SFChron

Riding a Bike in the Culture War ( MomentumMag

Oakland Street Safety Put on Hold Again ( Oaklandside

Rating S.F. Parks ( SFChron

BART Director Hands out MAGA Hats ( SFChron

ACE Train to the Football Game ( RecordNet

Downtown S.F. Block Party ( SFGate

DailyJournal) Eilish-themed ‘Billie Car’ on Caltrain ( MercNews

Bill to Prevent Resale of Diesel Trains ( EastBayTimes

Letters: Street Changes that Weren't Made in West Portal Killed Hardware Store? ( SFChron

Supervisor: Connie Chan Showboats About Bike Lanes ( RichmondReview

