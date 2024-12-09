Headlines, December 9

- SFMTA Says it Will Raise Fares in January (CBSLocal)
- How to Cash in on New E-Bikes (SFChron)
- Riding a Bike in the Culture War (MomentumMag)
- Oakland Street Safety Put on Hold Again (Oaklandside)
- Rating S.F. Parks (SFChron)
- BART Director Hands out MAGA Hats (SFChron)
- ACE Train to the Football Game (RecordNet)
- Downtown S.F. Block Party (SFGate)
- Eilish-themed ‘Billie Car’ on Caltrain (MercNews, DailyJournal)
- Bill to Prevent Resale of Diesel Trains (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: Street Changes that Weren't Made in West Portal Killed Hardware Store? (SFChron)
- Supervisor: Connie Chan Showboats About Bike Lanes (RichmondReview)
