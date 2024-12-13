Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 13

Jeffrey Tumlin is stepping down

8:27 AM PST on December 13, 2024

Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

SFMTA

Advocates React to Jeff Tumlin’s Resignation from SFMTA

It's certainly been a tumultuous five years

December 13, 2024
Streetsblog USABicycling

Video: A Deep Dive on Toronto’s Ridiculous New Anti-Bike Lane Law

December 13, 2024
West Portal

Commentary: SFMTA Board Weakness Nearly Killed Another Family

The same basic failures that let a family get killed just happened again, in the same neighborhood. SFMTA's abdication of their responsibility to act independently is a primary factor in perpetuating this deadly situation

December 13, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Climate Actions for State Agencies: Public Comment Period Closes Friday

December 12, 2024
See all posts