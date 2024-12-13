Headlines, December 13

- Jeffrey Tumlin Leaving SFMTA (BayAreaReporter, SFChron, SFStandard)
- AC Transit's Michael Hursh is Leaving But Will Still get Paid? (Oaklandside)
- If Transit is Cheaper [or Free] More People Use It (Oaklandside)
- Great Highway Park Wins State Approval (SFStandard, SFExaminer)
- Update on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Path (KQED)
- More on Daylighting Delays (SFStandard)
- Danny Sauter Wants a New District 3 (MissionLocal)
- Richmond District Residents Share Views on Streets (RichmondReview)
- Commentary 'California Values' Requires Housing (SFChron)
- Commentary: California Housing Situation isn't Improving (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: The Engardio Recall Effort is Pure Petulance (SFGate)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?