Headlines, December 17

8:11 AM PST on December 17, 2024

  • North Berkeley BART Plans Approved (Berkeleyside)
  • BART Delays (MercNews)
  • More on Battery Electric Ferries (Hoodline)
  • Video of Masked Man on Muni with Dead Racoon (SFStandard)
  • SMART Train Closed by Storm (MarinIJ)
  • Oil-Funded Republicans in D.C. Still Trying to Make HSR More Costly (SFChron)
  • X X/Twitter Exec Charged with Reviving Downtown (SFStandard, MissionLocal)
  • 200 Days of Planned Activities for Union Square (SFChron)
  • S.F.'s Population Decline (SFExaminer)
  • Wrong-Way Driver Charged with Killing Pedestrian in Fremont (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Cutting Muni is Cutting San Francisco (MissionLocal)
  • Commentary: Is this the Next 'California Forever'? (SFChron)

