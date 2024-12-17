Headlines, December 17

North Berkeley BART Plans Approved ( Berkeleyside

BART Delays ( MercNews

More on Battery Electric Ferries ( Hoodline

Video of Masked Man on Muni with Dead Racoon ( SFStandard

SMART Train Closed by Storm ( MarinIJ

Oil-Funded Republicans in D.C. Still Trying to Make HSR More Costly ( SFChron

MissionLocal) X X/Twitter Exec Charged with Reviving Downtown ( SFStandard

200 Days of Planned Activities for Union Square ( SFChron

S.F.'s Population Decline ( SFExaminer

Wrong-Way Driver Charged with Killing Pedestrian in Fremont ( EastBayTimes

Commentary: Cutting Muni is Cutting San Francisco ( MissionLocal

Commentary: Is this the Next 'California Forever'? ( SFChron

