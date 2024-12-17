Headlines, December 17

- North Berkeley BART Plans Approved (Berkeleyside)
- BART Delays (MercNews)
- More on Battery Electric Ferries (Hoodline)
- Video of Masked Man on Muni with Dead Racoon (SFStandard)
- SMART Train Closed by Storm (MarinIJ)
- Oil-Funded Republicans in D.C. Still Trying to Make HSR More Costly (SFChron)
- X X/Twitter Exec Charged with Reviving Downtown (SFStandard, MissionLocal)
- 200 Days of Planned Activities for Union Square (SFChron)
- S.F.'s Population Decline (SFExaminer)
- Wrong-Way Driver Charged with Killing Pedestrian in Fremont (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Cutting Muni is Cutting San Francisco (MissionLocal)
- Commentary: Is this the Next 'California Forever'? (SFChron)
